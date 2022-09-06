Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Carlisle. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Sep. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
