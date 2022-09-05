This evening in Carlisle: Rain. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Tomorrow's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Carlisle: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow'…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cl…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a …
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
It will be a warm day in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls fo…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Plan o…