Carlisle's evening forecast: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Monday. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
