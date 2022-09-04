Sep. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.