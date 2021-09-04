For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
