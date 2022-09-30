This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Periods of rain. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Looking ahead, Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
