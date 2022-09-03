Sep. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Sunday. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.