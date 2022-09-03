For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Sunday. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Sep. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
