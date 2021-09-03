 Skip to main content
Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

