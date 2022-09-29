Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.