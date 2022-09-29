This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
