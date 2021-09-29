For the drive home in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
