Sep. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.