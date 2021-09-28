Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Sep. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
