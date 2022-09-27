 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

