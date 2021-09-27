Sep. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.