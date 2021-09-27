Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
