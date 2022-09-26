For the drive home in Carlisle: Generally fair. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and …
This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 m…
Today's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Today's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We wi…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Wednesday. The fore…
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. To…
It will be a warm day in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Periods o…
Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Slight chance of a rain sho…