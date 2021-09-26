 Skip to main content
Sep. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds overnight. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

