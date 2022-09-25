Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
