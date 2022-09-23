Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Sep. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
