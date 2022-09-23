 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sep. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News