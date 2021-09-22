 Skip to main content
Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Tomorrow's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

