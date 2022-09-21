This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
