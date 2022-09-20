Carlisle's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Mainly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures …
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skie…
Carlisle's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reac…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. It should…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skie…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The f…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Do…