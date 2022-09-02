Sep. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.