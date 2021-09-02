Carlisle's evening forecast: Clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Carlisle: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forec…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 66F.…
This evening in Carlisle: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Carlisle are…
Carlisle's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mostly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. There is…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. To…
Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Rain ending early. Partial clearing late. Potential for flooding rains. Low 57F. Winds N at 10 to 20…