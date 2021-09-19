Carlisle's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should r…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Carlisle folks should b…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Most likely…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun a…
It will be a warm day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Scattered shower…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also clo…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Wednesday. …
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…