Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Mainly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Monday. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.