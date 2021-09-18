 Skip to main content
Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

Local Weather

