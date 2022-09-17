Carlisle's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
This evening in Carlisle: Overcast with showers at times. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, it will be a warm day…
This evening in Carlisle: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Sunday, it will…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures …
Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Per…
Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. The are…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. It should…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skie…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 63F. Winds…