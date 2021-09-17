Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
