This evening in Carlisle: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Friday. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Friday, there is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should r…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Saturday. It looks like i…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Most likely…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun a…
Carlisle's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also clo…
The Carlisle area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected t…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Wednesday. …
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degre…