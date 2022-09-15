This evening in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Carlisle: Overcast with showers at times. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, it will be a warm day…
This evening in Carlisle: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Sunday, it will…
Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. …
Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Per…
Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. The are…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. It should…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 63F. Winds…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Mostly clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60…
The risk of death on extra-hot and polluted days is about three times greater than the effect of either high heat or high air pollution alone.