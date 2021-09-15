Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Thursday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.