This evening in Carlisle: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Thursday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
