This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Carlisle: Overcast with showers at times. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, it will be a warm day…
This evening in Carlisle: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Sunday, it will…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60…
Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Per…
Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. …
Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. The are…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Mostly clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for…
This evening in Carlisle: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Th…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 63F. Winds…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. It should…