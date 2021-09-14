Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Wednesday. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Sep. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
