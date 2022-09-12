Sep. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.