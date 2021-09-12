Sep. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.