Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: Overcast with showers at times. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, it will be a warm day in Carlisle. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.