This evening in Carlisle: Overcast with showers at times. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, it will be a warm day in Carlisle. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
