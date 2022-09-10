This evening in Carlisle: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Carlisle. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Carlisle: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow'…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60…
It will be a warm day in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast …
This evening in Carlisle: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Th…
This evening in Carlisle: Rain. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. There is a 31% chanc…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Mostly clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The area will see hea…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. C…