Carlisle's evening forecast: Clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a shower late…
The Carlisle area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Today's cond…
Today's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Th…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperature…
This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. It looks to …
The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Today's …
Carlisle's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Carlisle folks should be prepared f…
Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. The forecast is callin…
Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degr…