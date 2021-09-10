 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

{{featured_button_text}}

Carlisle's evening forecast: Clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News