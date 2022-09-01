For the drive home in Carlisle: Clear. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Sep. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
