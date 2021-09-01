Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Rain ending early. Partial clearing late. Potential for flooding rains. Low 57F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
