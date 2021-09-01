 Skip to main content
Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Rain ending early. Partial clearing late. Potential for flooding rains. Low 57F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

