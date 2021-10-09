Oct. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.