Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Carlisle: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of …
It will be a warm day in Carlisle. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. …
It will be a warm day in Carlisle. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. The area will se…
Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 d…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will …
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. It…
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.