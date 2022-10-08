 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

