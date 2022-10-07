Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
