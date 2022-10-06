Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Ten percent may not sound like a lot, but 10% of 20 inches is 2 inches, which is a lot of rain, especially on top of the 20 inches that already fell.
