Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.