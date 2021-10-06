 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News