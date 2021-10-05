For the drive home in Carlisle: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Today's…
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
It will be a warm day in Carlisle. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. It…
For the drive home in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s to…
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Most likely…
One earthquake by itself isn’t enough to create a new tectonic plate, even if it’s a really large earthquake.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted.…
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.