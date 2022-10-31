For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Carlisle: Mostly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s tomorro…
Carlisle's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reac…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tod…
Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Carlisle's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It sho…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degr…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow'…
Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of…