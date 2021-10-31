Carlisle's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
