 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Carlisle: Mostly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Monday, there is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News