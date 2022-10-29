Carlisle's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degr…
Carlisle's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reac…
Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tod…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds light and v…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degr…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow'…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.